Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys $206,625.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,284,766.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $195,160.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $310.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.