Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insider Sells $119,278.44 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bank7 by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 60.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank7 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

