Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $65,849.16 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.