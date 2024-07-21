Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
VCYT stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
