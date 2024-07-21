Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VCYT stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 168.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

