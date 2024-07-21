inSure DeFi Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $139.90 million and approximately $506,613.92 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

