Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 64,591 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.