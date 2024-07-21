Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after buying an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after buying an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock worth $106,911,095. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,341. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 371.97, a P/E/G ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

