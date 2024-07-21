Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,261 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,425,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,076,000 after buying an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. 725,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,347. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.501 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.