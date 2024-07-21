Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,156,000 after acquiring an additional 373,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,257,000 after acquiring an additional 678,659 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $331,831,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,174,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,498,000 after acquiring an additional 582,267 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.93. 2,045,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,245. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

