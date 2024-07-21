Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 511.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. 4,790,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

