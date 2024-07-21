Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

DD traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $79.64. 1,296,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

