Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,857.18.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,832.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,716.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,608.02. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,274.91 and a 1-year high of $1,856.30.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.