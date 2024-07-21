Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,922 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.56. 7,913,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

