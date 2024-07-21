Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,458 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 9,903,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,109,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

