Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,111 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

