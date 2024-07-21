Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79,136 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Target by 2,310.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Target by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.73. 3,186,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,927. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

