Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,925 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 319.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.2 %

EXEL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.