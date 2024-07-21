Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 2,336,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,651. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,109,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 724,247 shares of company stock worth $56,316,063. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.