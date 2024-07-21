Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 393.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,753 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,925,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 450,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after buying an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,641.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,693.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $55.89. 1,240,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

