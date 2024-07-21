Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.66. 2,274,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,305. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

