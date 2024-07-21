Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,736 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,619,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,992,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 2.68.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
