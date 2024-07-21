Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 831,619 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 20,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 75,908,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,864,536. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

