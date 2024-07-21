Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,300 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Welltower by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,019,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after buying an additional 72,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $5,409,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.32.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

