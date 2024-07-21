Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $227.95. 1,205,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

