Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,448 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 669,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $182.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

