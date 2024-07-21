Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,559,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,529. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $117.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

