Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,063.82.

Shares of REGN traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,063.60. The company had a trading volume of 452,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,015. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.00 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,025.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

