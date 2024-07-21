Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,344 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 72.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. 989,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $128.23.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

