International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.25. 3,816,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,805. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

