Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance
IMSI stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.