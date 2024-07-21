Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $10.82. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 19,650 shares.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,265 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,883,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,638,319.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 233.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.