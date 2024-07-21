iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,690,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. 1,933,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
