Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $137.80 on Friday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $143.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.9154 dividend. This is an increase from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

