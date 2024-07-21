JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.74 Billion Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,725,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,741,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

