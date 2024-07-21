JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 398,157 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,759,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $1,318,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $73.98. 4,461,098 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

