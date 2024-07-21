JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,825,611 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.57% of Kenvue worth $1,466,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 15,412,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,377,378. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

