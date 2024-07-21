JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,105,445 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,058,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,245,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after purchasing an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after buying an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 221.8% in the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 320,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 479.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 188,417 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 952,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,847. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.