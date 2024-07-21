Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 190,350 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 222.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190,350 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,170,000 after buying an additional 91,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $360,831,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,380,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,369,000 after buying an additional 255,835 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,595,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,233,000 after buying an additional 634,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,817,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,753. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Barclays began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

