Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 215,160 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 664.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,160 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Frontdoor worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 664,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,666. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

