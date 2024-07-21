Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FELE stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.51. 172,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

