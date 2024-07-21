Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 34,716 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,262,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.36. 984,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $283.53 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.