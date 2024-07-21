Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 95,819 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of GoPro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 197,046 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 1,166,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,482. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

