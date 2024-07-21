Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,698 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of PROG worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,666,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after buying an additional 105,101 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
PROG Stock Performance
Shares of PRG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. 250,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
PROG Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PROG
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.