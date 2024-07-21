Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,698 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of PROG worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,666,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,638,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,278,000 after buying an additional 105,101 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of PRG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. 250,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

