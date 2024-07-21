Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.91 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,399 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Essent Group worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Essent Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $60.60. 437,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

