Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Verra Mobility worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.1 %

VRRM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 707,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,176. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Insider Activity

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

