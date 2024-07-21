Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $653,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

