Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,008 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.31. 7,387,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRT. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

