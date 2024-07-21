Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $480,000 Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec by 29,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Motco purchased a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.38. 83,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,861. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

