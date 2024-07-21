Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 191,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,290,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $88.26. 639,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,083. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

