Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,509 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.65% of Grand Canyon Education worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $148.65. 145,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $106.64 and a one year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

